Law enforcement participates in torch run to support Special Olympics New Mexico

CHAPARRAL, New Mexcio (KTSM) – As the Olympics begin in Tokyo, law enforcement personnel from several agencies in Southern New Mexico are putting fundraising efforts behind Special Olympics in New Mexico.

Individuals with various agencies participated in a torch run, which coincided with an effort to raise funds for Special Olympics events held for children and adults with intellectual challenges. A convoy of runners and patrol units made a five-mile track from Yucca Heights Elementary to the Otero County Prison Facility, where the event was hosted.

“The big thing about events like this is not only brings awareness for people with intellectual disabilities who compete and train in Olympic-type sports but it raises money for it,” said Oscar Solis, a director of operations in the Law Enforcement Torch Run with Special Olympics New Mexico.

Solis says Special Olympics New Mexico serves over 3,700 athletes who train in multiple sports. And, there are no off-seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic was a blow to in-person competitions and hurt athletes who could not interact with each other, he added.

Personnel with Management & Training Corporation at the Otero County prison are frequently engaged in community events in Chaparral. They were also involved in the Friday run.

“We are holding this event for Special Olympics New Mexico and it’s the law enforcement torch run,” said officer Betancourt, whose full name is withheld for security. “We do this once a year to raise funds for the special Olympic athletes and we’re out here having a good time.”

