Law enforcement come to rescue of migrants in unforgiving desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One teenager is dead and migrant groups have been pulled out of the unforgiving desert in Culberson and Hudspeth Counties over the last several days.

Several agencies came to the assistance of a group of migrants making their way through Sierra Blanca in the high desert heat, according to the Texas Rescue Patrol. A combination of Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Deputies and Border Patrol agents provided initial rescue attempts.

Northern Hudspeth County Emergency Medical Services also coordinated with groups to provide triage to the sick and injured.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old was found dead along a dirt track while a 35-year-old Equadorian man was found under a Jeep escaping the heat in Culberson County. A rancher had called in for help after coming across the two on a dirt road.

“According to the father, they were left behind and soon ran out of water,” a statement from the Texas Rescue Patrol said. “It’s only the second official day of summer and the heat has claimed two lives that we know of.”

