Law enforcement agencies partner for National Missing Children’s day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Multiple Agencies in Texas are teaming up for National Missing Children’s day to help reunite missing kids with their families.

The annual month-long campaign features a digital billboard that includes the child’s photo with an age progression photo if the child has been missing for an extended period.

The Texas department of public safety says it received forty-nine thousand missing person reports last year. Today the Cambell family was at the fountains at Farah to help generate leads in the Steven Campbell case. Stevens’ father says he was just three years old when he was allegedly abducted in 2011.

“No parent should ever have to go through a child being abducted or kidnapped. It’s time for everyone to stand up, take a stand against this and speak up when you know things.” Andrew Campbell

National Missing Children’s Day is also a reminder to all parents of the need for high-quality photographs of their children in case of an emergency.

