Law enforcement agencies and Texas Rescue Patrol recover deceased individual in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was recovered by representatives from two law enforcement agencies and the Texas Rescue Patrol on Monday in Hudspeth County.

Hudspeth County Sheriff Deputies, Border Patrol agents and Texas Rescue Patrol volunteers used ATV’s along rugged terrain to reach the deceased individual in the middle of the desert. The group was able to make it to the U.S. Mexico border in their rescue efforts.

“We hope that today’s recovery operation will bring final closure to yet another grieving family,” the Texas Rescue Patrol wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are always with the friends and family of the deceased.”

Sheriff deputies in neighboring counties and U.S. Border Patrol agents have conducted numerous search operations along the border in rescue operations the last several months as migrants make their way to the United States.

The trip through the border has been fatal for many individuals as the desert heat and rugged terrain has made travel dangerous.

