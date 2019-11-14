Latin music star, Prince Royce, to perform in El Paso in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multi-platinum and award-winning Latin music star, Prince Royce, has announced he will perform in El Paso, Texas next year at the El Paso County Coliseum.

It’s a part of his ALTER EGO tour which kicks off Mar. 4 in Seattle, Washington. Royce will then make his way to El Paso on Mar. 29.

Tickets for the performance goes on sale Nov. 22 with special pre-sales starting Nov. 20.

“This tour will bring me closer than ever to my U.S. fans – I am so happy I will be visiting so many cities with the brand new ALTER EGO concert experience where I’ll be performing all of my classic hits and of course the latest music from my upcoming album,” Royce said.

Royce is known for music hits such as, “Darte un Beso” and “Deja Vu.”

For more information on the upcoming tour click here.