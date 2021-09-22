Last “Fiesta de las Luces” of the year to take place this weekend in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s downtown “Fiesta de las Luces” will conclude its summer series by hosting its last two events on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

Organized by the Downtown Management District, the free downtown event started in mid-July, hosted one weekend per month. The event takes place on S El Paso St, between Paisano and Fourth Ave, considered the “historic gateway” to the city of El Paso.

The evening of Sept. 25 will have vendors, food trucks, and live music all under the lights on S El Paso St, “Paseo de Las Luces”. The Sept. 26 event will conclude the local celebration with food trucks of traditional Mexican cuisine, mariachi and folklorico performances, vendors, show trucks, and plenty of activities.

“This summer we sought to provide a free, fun and uniquely local experience for the public to immerse themselves in while seeking to support our Downtown retail community,” downtown officials said.

“We hope to round-out our summer series of the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces with one last memorable event that highlights the kind of fun Downtown can offer. We encourage the public to come out if they’ve missed the opportunity to do so the last couple of months.”

Schedule of entertainment:

Saturday (6pm-10pm) September 25, 2021 Sunday (10am-3pm) September 26, 2021 The Roulettes – Live Music Ballet Folklorico Orgullo de mi Tierra de Elena Vargas Tonality – Live Music Mariachi Estrella de El Paso Soul Parade – Live Music Truck Show ‘n’ Shine DJ Birth Defects

To learn more about the event, visit https://downtownelpaso.com/dt-fiesta-de-las-luces-2021/.

