Last day to register to vote in the upcoming primary election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don’t forget KTSM 9 News is your local election headquarters. Today is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming primary elections, and you only have a few hours left to do it.

In Texas, you can’t register to vote online, however, in order to participate in the primary elections, you can print out an application online and mail it to the El Paso County Election Department. It must be postmarked with today’s date.

Other important dates to remember:

Early voting will run from Feb. 18 to the 28.

The last day to apply to vote by mail is Feb. 21.

Election day is March 3.

