Last day to apply for LCPD academy is Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The deadline to apply to be a cadet in the Las Cruces Police Department’s 51st Training Academy is just around the corner.



LCPD said completed applications must be received electronically no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 30. The Department’s Academy, set to begin in January, includes 22 weeks of field and classroom instruction.



The job description and information, benefits, and link to apply for the position is available through the “Recruitment” tab at www.CLCPD.com.



The Las Cruces Police Department is offering several recruitment and retention incentives, including:

Base Incentive: $6,000.

Associate’s Degree or four years of military service: $10,000.

Bachelor’s Degree or retirement from military service: $15,000.

Bachelor’s Degree in sociology, psychology, criminal justice or criminology: $20,000.

Master’s or Doctoral Degree in sociology, psychology, criminal justice or criminology: $25,000.

Applicants who have not already done so should attend one of the Physical Fitness Exams that will be held beginning at the top of each hour from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Field of Dreams (2501 Tashiro Rd.) Applicants can choose any one session to attend.



LCPD said participants must download and complete a Physical Fitness Assessment Waiver form before attending a session. The Physical Fitness Assessment Waiver form is located on the Las Cruces Police Department’s website. Participants need to submit the completed form when they arrive for their Physical Fitness Exam.



Applicants are encouraged to arrive well before the session they choose to attend. Prospective applicants are encouraged to wear clothing and footwear appropriate for the four physical fitness standards set by the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. The basic entry standards, the same for men and women, include:

1.5 mile run in 15 minutes, 14 seconds or less.

300 meter dash in 71 seconds or less.

Minimum 27 sit-ups in less than 1 minute.

Minimum 15 pushups in less than 1 minute.

Prospective candidates for the Academy can speak with an LCPD recruiter by texting JoinLCPD to 575-376-6817. For more information on the incentives and a link to submit an application, visit www.CLCPD.com and click on the Recruitment tab.



