EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will host a new grad registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event on Tuesday, October 4th.
Candidates will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.
Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates are encouraged to apply prior to attending, but walk-ins are more than welcome.
WHEN: Tuesday, October 4, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Southwest University Park Stadium – WestStar Club
1 Ballpark Plaza, El Paso, TX 79901
To register for the event in advance, click here.
