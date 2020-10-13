Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare opens new facility in Far East El Paso

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Del Sol Medical Center opened its newest facility on Monday, this time in Far East El Paso.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare – Horizon, located at 13401 Gateway Boulevard West, will bring emergency healthcare services to Horizon City, Socorro, Ysleta and Far East El Paso. The new facility will serve as an extension of Del Sol Medical Center.

The Horizon facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will include a full-service emergency department, staffed by board-certified physicians and nurses who are trained in trauma care.

The facility includes 10 exam rooms, two imaging rooms and one trauma room, as well as a CT scanner; advanced testing capabilities, including radiological testing; and a medical lab.

Patients requiring more extensive inpatient care will be transported within the Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare network or to other area hospitals.

Jose Leonardo Loaiza, M.D., will serve as medical director of Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare – Horizon. He has worked the past nine years at Del Sol Medical Center, serving as an emergency medicine physician.

