Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare announces plan to protect workers during COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare announced a comprehensive effort to protect its colleagues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, along with healthcare systems across the country, has experienced a decrease in surgery and outpatient volume as a result of COVID-19, leading to a reduction of hours for many of its colleagues.

In response, HCA Healthcare announced a new “pandemic pay continuation” policy to help protect the financial security for front-line caregivers at all facilities. It applies to all Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare employees, officials said.

For colleagues with reduced hours who work in clinical facilities or support areas, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will attempt to redeploy them so that they can keep working, officials said.

The organization said that those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70 percent of base pay for up to seven weeks until the hospital system better understands the long-term implications of this pandemic on the organization.

Officials said that the efforts are being made to help Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare avoid the layoffs and furloughs that other healthcare systems are experiencing.

For colleagues working inpatient care facilities who are quarantined per CDC guidelines, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will pay 100 percent of base pay for scheduled hours regardless of where the exposure took place, officials said.

Colleagues who do not work in a patient care facility and are quarantined per CDC guidelines will be eligible for short term disability while they are ill.

Other benefits and programs already in place include options for a child or elder care, free Doctors on Demand telemedicine to assist those who cannot get in to see their regular provider, HCA Hope Fund grants for colleagues with financial needs, and emotional support and counseling services.

In addition, HCA Healthcare announced that its senior leadership team will take a 30 percent cut in pay until the pandemic passes.

HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100 percent of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, and other senior leaders will make significant contributions.

Similarly, HCA Healthcare’s Board of Directors has waived their cash compensation for the remainder of the year allowing the company to make an additional contribution to the HCA Hope Fund.