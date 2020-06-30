Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare achieves Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which includes Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center, announced today that it is the recipient of the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award.

This distinction places Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals in the nation reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

During the study period from 2016-2018, Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center demonstrated excellent performance in safeguarding patients in the Medicare population.

“Del Sol Medical Center is proud to be recognized in the top 5% nationally for patient safety,” David Shimp, chief executive officer of Del Sol Medical Center, said.

“We recognize that patients and their families trust us to provide exceptional care, as well as the safest possible environment to support optimal outcomes.”

Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were on average:

48.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, compared to patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

54.4% less likely to experience a hip fracture following surgery, compared to patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

66.8% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, compared to patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

63% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, compared to patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

According to the Center, safety has remained a priority for Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. To preserve a safe environment, the hospitals put several precautions in place, including:

Limited entrances/access into hospitals and clinics

Screenings, including temperature checks of patients, physicians, staff and visitors

Testing all patients who are scheduled for an invasive procedure or surgery for COVID-19

Management of supplies to appropriately protect caregivers and patients

Working closely with local, state and national health officials to plan for potential scenarios as the pandemic evolves.

“Las Palmas Medical Center continually strives to serve the region with the best patient care,” Don Karl, chief executive officer of Las Palmas Medical Center, said.

“Receiving recognition and achieving a top patient safety award from Healthgrades prove our hospital staff’s contribution and commitment to our patients’ care.”