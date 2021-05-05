Las Cruces woman stabbed in the arm by boyfriend’s ex, police say

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – One individual was stabbed and another was arrested after an incident near Central Las Cruces, police say.

Angelica Montoya has a small laceration on her left arm after she was stabbed in the arm during an incident on E. Idaho Avenue on Monday, police say.

The Las Cruces Police Department says Brandee Martinez, 34, was arrested and charged with a one third-degree felony county of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, in connection to the event.

On Monday, Montoya visited a residence on E. Idaho avenue looking for her boyfriend who lived with Martinez, his ex-girlfriend, a police affidavit says. Montoya and her boyfriend had been dating for over four years, the document says.

Montoya knocked on the door with no answer but soon after observed Martinez leaving the residence.

Reaching out to Martinez, Montoya asked if she knew where her boyfriend was. Police say Martinez confronted Montoya with a black-colored kitchen knife swinging three-to-four times stabbing her in the arm, an injury that was non-life threatening.

“That while Brandee was coming at Ms. Montoya with the knife, she recalls her saying “I’m going to stab you,” the affidavit reads.

A witness hear Montoya exclaim “really, you’re going to stab me?”

Montoya and the witness began to leave and began calling out for her boyfriend, police say.

Law enforcement says they responded to the event and used overhead lights and loud speakers requesting Martinez to leave the residence. They spoke with her over the phone but she allegedly did not immediately leave the residence.

LCPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were called and ultimately took Martinez into custody. She is held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and initially held without bond.

