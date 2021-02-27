Las Cruces woman says she was stuck with empty COVID-19 vaccine syringe

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Yesenia Lopez, a Las Cruces resident, says she was stuck with an empty syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine at Memorial Medical Center on Monday.

Lopez said this was her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the person who administered it told her the syringe was empty and she would have to receive another shot.

“I wasn’t really paying attention to where he was getting the vaccines from, so he did poke me — he stuck me with the needle — and then after he did, he just said like, ‘well we’re going to have to do that again because that one was empty.’ And I thought it was a joke,” said Lopez.

Lopez explained that he did give her a second shot with the vaccine, but she is concerned that the first shot could have been a used needle.

“He said he didn’t believe it was a used needle — that it was just empty,” said Lopez.

Lopez told KTSM 9 News she did feel nauseous and had a headache after receiving the two shots, but says she’s not sure if it was just side effects from the vaccine itself. She said she plans to get bloodwork done as a precautionary measure and warns others to be more vigilant when getting vaccinated.

“I wish I could have gone in there and paid attention, like ‘show me the needle, show me the clean needle, you opening it, let me make sure it has medicine,'” said Lopez. “I should be trusting them to do it, but now I feel like it’s something that I’m just warning people to make sure you see where the needle is coming from and where it’s going afterward.”

KTSM 9 News reached out to Memorial Medical Center for comment. They sent KTSM this statement:

“This came to our attention late Friday and we are still looking into the matter,” wrote Andrew Cummins, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for MMC.