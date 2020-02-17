Las Cruces woman dies in head-on crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fatal head-on crash took the life of a 21-year-old Las Cruces woman.

The crash is currently being investigated by Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office Rylei J. Getz, 21, was pronounced dead shortly after first responders were called to the 300 block of Bamert Road just after 7 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a release, deputies say her 2015 four-door Nissan appeared to have left the roadway, colliding head-on into a large tree.

An initial investigation suggests alcohol might have been a factor in the crash, and according to police, Getz did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation and we will update as more information becomes available.

