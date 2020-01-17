Las Cruces woman arrested after her 3-year-old daughter tested positive for meth

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces mother has been arrested after her 3-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine, the Las Cruces Police Department said.

Magaly Margarit Luna, 29, has been charged with one count of negligent child abuse. The charge is a third-degree felony.

According to LCPD, in December of 2019, a caseworker from the Children, Youth and Families Department asked police to conduct a welfare check on a toddler.

When officers met with Luna, the woman acknowledged that she used methamphetamine at her home, authorities said.

Afterward, CYFD arranged for Luna’s 3-year-old daughter to be tested for drugs. According to officials, the results came back positive for methamphetamine.

LCPD said investigators arranged to interview Luna on Jan. 8, but she asked to reschedule the meeting for the following day. Luna then failed to appear for the interview, authorities said.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody on Jan. 16.

Luna was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is being held without bond.

LCPD said detectives are continuing their investigation and additional charges are possible.