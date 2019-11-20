Las Cruces woman accused of striking neighbor with large rock during an argument

Jessica Lee Griewahn, 26, is accused of striking her neighbor in the head with a rock.

Jessica Lee Griewahn, 26, was arrested and has been charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the female victim suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.

Investigators said on Nov. 13, Griewahn and the woman got into an argument outside the victim’s home.

The victim told investigators that she and Griewahn exchanged words and began physically fighting each other before witnesses separated them, police said.

According to investigators, Griewahn took off and came back with a large rock, or a large piece of cinderblock, and threw it at the victim, striking her in the forehead, and causing her to fall on the ground.

Police said the injury caused the victim to temporarily lose her vision.

She was taken to Mountainview Regional Center and then to University Medical Center of El Paso for treatment.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, according to officials.

Griewahn has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she’s initially being held without bond.