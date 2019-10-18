Las Cruces woman accused of stabbing husband during argument

A Las Cruces woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly stabbed her husband multiple times during a heated argument.

Michelle F. Scott, 41, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery against a household member.

Michelle F. Scott is accused of stabbing her husband during a fight.

Scott’s husband received multiple, superficial lacerations to his torso, back, and neck, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. However, his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators said, Scott and her husband began fighting early Friday morning and at some point, it escalated and became physical.

“Scott is accused of head-butting her husband before arming herself with a blunt-tip knife and attacking him,” said Las Cruces police spokesperson Dan Trujillo.

Scott’s husband was able to lock himself in a room and call 911, police said.

She also called 911 and allegedly told emergency workers that she was armed with a knife and was not sure if she stabbed her husband.

Scott has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is being held without bond.