Las Cruces woman accused of stabbing husband during argument

A Las Cruces woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly stabbed her husband multiple times during a heated argument.
Michelle F. Scott, 41, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery against a household member.
Scott’s husband received multiple, superficial lacerations to his torso, back, and neck, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. However, his injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators said, Scott and her husband began fighting early Friday morning and at some point, it escalated and became physical.
“Scott is accused of head-butting her husband before arming herself with a blunt-tip knife and attacking him,” said Las Cruces police spokesperson Dan Trujillo.
Scott’s husband was able to lock himself in a room and call 911, police said.
She also called 911 and allegedly told emergency workers that she was armed with a knife and was not sure if she stabbed her husband.
Scott has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is being held without bond.