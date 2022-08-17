EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new production studio in Las Cruces saying this will create more jobs in the region.

Celebrities like Bruce Willis, Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson all have one thing in common, working in the land of enchantment and their booming film industry.



“We are showcasing here that film matters, that film works and it creates an ecosystem of incredible opportunities for frankly everyone but most importantly New Mexicans.”



The new partnership with 828 Studios already has plans in motion to open a film production studio in the near future. It has also finalized negotiations on 35 acres of land in downtown Las Cruces that will provide soundstage and set construction space. The film company intends to shoot its first production in the new Las Cruces studio before the end of 2022 and spend $350 million on productions over the next decade.

The company’s founder and CEO Todd Lendbohn, says Las Cruces is the perfect place to have his headquarters because of his past experiences in the city.



“It is a very special place that I immediately connected with and felt inspired and we’ve had a great opportunity to make some great movies here and it just felt like this is where we wanted to be moving forward so we made the decision to open the studio here.”



The creation of 828 Studios comes as Las Cruces is seeing a surge of filming activity, hosting Netflix and major studio and independent productions. This partnership will also bring in new jobs for the region as Lendbohm plans to work alongside the City and the universities in the area.



“I think that there is existing support in terms of lodging and food and a little bit of R&R I think is already in place but well be looking for opportunities and partnership to expand on that as the studio grows and as the demand for more capacity grows.”

