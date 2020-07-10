Las Cruces shooting results in one teen taken to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces officials, police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in a residential area on the 3600 block of Santa Sabina Avenue.

Officers arrived to learn a 16-year-old boy had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

According to investigators, the scene took place after 2 a.m. on July 10 at a large house party where police were allegedly faced with a belligerent and uncooperative crowd. Three of whom will be charged for battering an officer who responded to the incident.

As police tried to stop a vehicle from leaving the residence, one officer was battered by a man. As the officer tried to take that man into custody, two women jumped in and also battered the officer. The officer received injuries to his face and eye. Though not life-threatening, the officer’s injuries required medical attention.

Investigators learned a woman rented the home for the sole purpose of hosting a party for her boyfriend’s birthday.

According to LCPD, preliminary information from the investigation showed that, sometime during the party, one of the attendees outside the home opened fire with an assault-style rifle. Witnesses heard around five gunshots during the initial burst followed by three to four more rounds shortly thereafter.

One of the rounds struck the 16-year-old boy.

The shooting suspect fled from the area in a vehicle, but witnesses were able to provide police with a description of him. The shooting suspect has yet to be located and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.