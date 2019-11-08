Las Cruces residents invited to take part in GO Bond Project update meeting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces community is invited to take part in a meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 19) to discuss the future of the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley.

City leaders will update Las Cruces residents on the Mesilla Valley General Obligation (GO) Bond Project.

The GO Bond project, was approved by voters in a special mail-ballot election in July/August 2018. The project creates a new stray animal and adoption center along with new administration offices that will supplement the current animal shelter located at 3551 Memorial West.

City leaders also said that architects will present the current design draft for the new center.

The meeting will be held at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. at 6 p.m.

Who: City of Las Cruces

What: To discuss Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley

When: Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 700 N. Main St.