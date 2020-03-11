Las Cruces Public Schools now hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Calling out teachers. Anyone looking to join the Las Cruces Public School will have the opportunity to meet with Human Resources personnel at a job fair.

The job fair will take place on April 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the administration offices downtown, 505 South Main Street, Suite 249.

The fair is open to teachers who are certified or are in the process of becoming certified, a release said.

Candidates are encouraged to take a current resume. Letters of recommendation are also encouraged but not required.

Teachers for a variety of grade levels are needed among elementary, middle, and high schools according to district officials.

“Special Education, Bilingual Education, math and science are particular areas that are also in high demand right now,” said Dr. Miguel Serrano, Chief of Human Resources for Las Cruces Public Schools in a release.

Serrano adds that candidates who would like to explore a career in teaching but are not yet certified are encouraged to apply.

“The job fair is open to those candidates also,” said Serrano. “We have an Alternative Licensure program that will get them on track to becoming licensed and in the classroom.”

Candidates can begin the application process online by visiting www.lcps.net.