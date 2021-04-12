Las Cruces Public Schools names search committee for new superintendent

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – An eight-member search committee is tasked with finding a new permanent leader for the Las Cruces Public Schools system by the summer.

The committee, made-up of district employees, parents and volunteers will solicit, interview and recommend the next superintendent of LCPS board of education. Officials say they expect to make a decision by June 1.

A committee meeting is planned for April 13, where members will compile a list of characteristics that are ideal for candidates applying for the job. A finalized list will be presented to the Board of Education at an April 20 regular meeting.

Applications for the position are being accepted through May 5. Initial interviews will be held with the board beginning May 17 and finalists will be announced the Monday after.

A final selection will be announced and voted on at the June 1 regular school board meeting.

In the meantime, Ralph Ramos will serve as interim superintendent. He was named to the position after the sudden and tragic death of the late Karen Trujillo on Feb. 25.

The following were named to the search committee:

Adelaide Olberding – Student Advisory Council

Carissa Brealy-Bonacci – Equity Council

Ester Gonzalez – Elementary School Parent

Valerie Treon – Middle School Parent

Kelly Bloomfield – High School Parent

Denise Sheehan – Certified Employees

Irma Valdespino – Classified Employees

Noland Edmonson – Administrator

Board of Education members Ray Jaramillo and Maria Flores will serve on the search subcommittee.