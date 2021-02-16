Las Cruces Public Schools finalizes plan to allow some students back to the classroom

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)– Las Cruces Public Schools has finalized its plan to have some students return for in-person learning.

Board members spoke about it during a public meeting Tuesday evening after board members didn’t vote on a plan two weeks ago.

The district’s plan includes having high school students who opted into hybrid learning to return to the classroom next Monday. Middle and elementary school students will still remain at home but would be able to return on March 1, if needed.

LCPS has been doing remote learning since the pandemic began last year.

Hours before Tuesday’s meeting, protesters gathered to voice concerns on remote learning, advocating for schools to reopen.

This decision comes as a fifth LCPS educator was confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

