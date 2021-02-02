Las Cruces Public Schools discuss re-entry plan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Public Schools board will discuss the reopening plan for teachers and students to go back to the classroom in the Spring semester.

Administrators and leaders at Las Cruces Public Schools are preparing a recommendation to the LCPS Board of Education that will allow all students to return to the classroom under a hybrid model in the spring semester.

The board is meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Just one week ago, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced school districts across the state of New Mexico will be eligible to return students to in-person learning as early as Feb. 8.

Under the hybrid model, no more than 50 percent of a school’s population can be in the building at any time. Students and staff must wear masks while on school campuses, and PPE will be in use at all times where appropriate. All students will have the option to remain fully online in the spring semester if they choose to.

LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo said Feb. 8 is not enough time to transition schools and teachers into a safe environment. Should the board vote on a hybrid plan, the earliest students could return to school would be Feb. 22. Trujillo says that will allow for a three-week transition period that was guaranteed to all LCPS staff and families in the fall semester.

Ahead of the meeting, Trujillo said administrators also want a plan for all teachers and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are all educators, we are all essential workers, we all need to be protected if we are to go and be with our children and that’s what we want to do, we feel like we have the safe guards in place and we were able to vaccinate almost 1500 of employees but we would like to be able to do that,” Trujillo said.

According to Trujillo, additional guidelines and requirements are forthcoming from the New Mexico Public Education Department, including site visits by the state to verify compliance under the new safety standards.

To watch the public meeting, CLICK HERE.