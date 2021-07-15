Las Cruces Public Schools bus provider in urgent need of drivers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)–The bus contractor company STS of New Mexico said it is urgently hiring for school bus drivers now in anticipation of the upcoming school year.

STS of New Mexico is the school bus provider for Las Cruces Public Schools.

The company said the demand for drivers exploded as schools are preparing to return to session.

The company said interested parties can apply for part-time bus driving positions that include:

Competitive pay at or above competition (starting wage was $13 an hour for the 2020-21 school year and increases with experience)

Benefits (health insurance, etc.)

Paid training, no CDL required but encouraed

Weekends and summers off

Work for family-owned local company in Las Cruces

To apply online, CLICK HERE.