Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education looking for new board member

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education are now taking applications for the seat representing District 2.

In a meeting on Monday night, the Board of Education approved a plan to fill a seat that was opened up last week by former board member Terrie Dallman. She resigned after questioning the selection process of new superintendent Ralph Ramos, who was the interim.

The chosen candidate will fulfill the remainder of Dallman’s term which ends on January 1, 2022, but elections for position will be held on November 2, 2021.

Eligible candidates must be 18 years or older, a registered voter and must live in the District 2 area. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 to submit their letter of interest, a copy of their voter registration card and a completed notarized Declaration of Interest.

As well as legal qualifications, the qualified candidates will have to commit to attend regular sessions and special board meetings, attend additional meetings and have a discussion in regards to commitment to the position and their responsibilities. The board will then vote to appoint a candidate during a special meeting, followed by a swear-in ceremony.

Application materials can be downloaded at www.lcps.net or can be picked up inside the Dr. Karen Trujillo Administration Complex. Visit their website on where else to pick up other application packets and for more information.

