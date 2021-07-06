Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education appoints retired educator to vacant seat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education named Pamela Cort, a retired educator of more than 30 years, to fill a vacancy left by Terrie Dallman.

Dallman who resigned from her position after questioning the selection process of new superintendent Ralph Ramos, left a term that ends on Jan. 1, 2022. Cort will serve on the board until then unless elected for a full-term in November.

She will be formally sworn-in on July 7 at 10 a.m. by Doña Ana count y Clerk Amanda López Askin at the Loretto Towne Center.

The retired educator was one of five candidates who qualified for the selection process on Tuesday morning at Las Cruces High School. Charlene Bencomo, Carissa Brealey, Scott Ochs and Henry Young were also considered by the board.

School board members used ranked-choice voting when they were selecting a candidate to fill the District 2 seat. Bencomo received two first-place votes but Cort had the overall lowest score.

Cort is a former New Mexico Teacher of the Year. She was bestowed with the honor in 2013 and she touted her experience as a high school French teacher. She retired in 2019 but remained active in state teacher organizations to create professional development opportunities for educators.

She says she wants to see an open-door policy to make parents feel comfortable and welcome on school campuses.

“The welcome centers at our high schools are a great resource but they aren’t widely advertised,” she said.

