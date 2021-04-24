Las Cruces Priests to decide mass capacity, after NM gov says churches can worship at 100 %

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Bishop Peter Baldacchino with the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces announced that it will be up to Las Cruces priests to decide at what capacity they want to hold masses, funerals and weddings.

This as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced new public health directives for New Mexico which allow for churches to operate at 100 percent capacity.

According to the diocese of Las Cruces, pre-pandemic parishes were only averaging 50 to 70 percent attendance.

The diocese adds that precautions like social distancing and mask-wearing will still be implemented. Asking that Catholics at risk for COIVD-19 are still encouraged to stay home and watch the live stream.

