Las Cruces police seeking identify of shooter who left one person dead

Las Cruces police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman who was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a home on Myrtle Avenue.

According to Las Cruces police, officers were dispatched to a report of an explosion that occurred inside a home on the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue.

When officers arrived — they found no signs of an explosion, but did find a 45-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman died on the scene.

Las Cruces police are not releasing the name of the person until after officers notify next of kin.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps identify those responsible. Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.