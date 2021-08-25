Las Cruces police seek witnesses in Lohman shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department are seeking witnesses in the a shooting that claimed the life of Ezekiel Diaz.

Diaz, 40, was killed after being shot once on Aug. 16 near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street, police say. Investigators believe a witness was driving a minivan and heading East at the time of the shooting.

“Investigators believe the witness likely saw the shooting and can provide valuable information to help solve the case,” a news release said.

Police say the driver may be the only witness believed to have seen the shooting and not involved. The driver is asked to contact police at (575) 526-0795.

The night of the shooting, police were dispatched to the intersection around 7:30 p.m. where they found Diaz on the roadway. He was near the driver’s-side door of a black sport utility vehicle. The vehicle was stopped on Lohman facing East.

The Las Cruces-Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information that helps identify the suspect or suspects.

Residents are urged to contact the Las Cruces police if they have information. Tips can be made to (800) 222-8477. Tips can also be made through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.