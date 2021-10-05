Las Cruces Police seek help finding missing woman

Heidi Kittell was last seen on Oct. 2 and is missing. Police need help finding her / Courtesy of the Las Cruces Police Department

Police suspect Heidi Kittell may be with Jimmy Wolfe. / Courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Heidi Kittell was last seen on Saturday and the Las Cruces Police Department is asking the public for help finding her.

Kittell, 26, was last seen on the 500 block of El Molino Boulevard on Oct. 2 and left the area around 10 p.m. Police suspect she may be with Jimmy Wolfe, 29, who had been seen on Avenida de Mesilla at nearby hotels.

Kittell needs medication and police say she may be in in harm if not located soon. She is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs around 108 pounds. She has blond hair and has a pierced lip.

Anyone with information about Kittell should call (575) 526-0795.

