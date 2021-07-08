Las Cruces Police search for missing girl

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)– Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing. Police say she could be in danger if not found soon.

Honey Isabella North-Morales, 13, was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, leaving home on the 200 block of Turquoise Avenue in the Las Brisas Mobile Home Park. North-Morales was last believed to be on foot.

The girl is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair and light brown eyes. North-Morales was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black tank top.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Honey Isabella North-Morales is asked to immediately call 911 or Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.