Las Cruces Police say no charges filed in crash that killed Superintendent Karen Trujillo

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department says charges will not be filed against the driver of a minivan involved in the fatal event that took the life of Karen Trujillo, the late superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools.

Police say the 18-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that struck Trujillo on Feb. 25, claimed to have been blinded by the setting sun and could not see pedestrians. Police say the name of the driver will be withheld since there are no charges against them.

“Investigators determined his statement was valid given the time of day,” a news release said. “Investigators also believe Trujillo was wearing earbuds and was likely unable to hear the vehicle approaching.”

The driver of the Nissan Quest minivan was traveling within a safe range of speed for the roadway where the crash happened, police say. An investigation into the event revealed Trujillo was walking in the roadway and in the same direction of travel as the minivan, according to a news release.

“Investigator’s believe the driver’s ability to avoid the crash would have been difficult or impossible,” the news release says.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police. Trujillo, was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

The tragic event has left a profound impact on the community and LCPS trustees were emotional when appointing a new superintendent.