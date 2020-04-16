Las Cruces Police release name of pedestrian killed in Monday crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces pedestrian killed in Monday’s crash on University Avenue has been identified.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Rebecca Telles of Las Cruces.

According to a release, Telles was walking across University Avenue Monday, between Triviz Drive and I-225 at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, Telles was not in a designated crosswalk and the roadway in which she was walking was not well lighted.

An 18-year-old male driving a 2007 Cheverolet Silverado pickup truck, was driving east on University Avenue and struck Telles, a release said.

Telles was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver of the pickup remained on the scene and was cooperative with police.

According to a release, alcohol or excessive speed are not considered to be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by LCPD, but no charges are expected in this case.