Las Cruces police investigating suspicious death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces police department said detectives are looking into the death of a man whose body was found inside a mobile home.

According to LCPD, officers were dispatched to the home on the 300 block of Karen Avenue at 6:50 a.m. on Friday.

LCPD said officers found 49-year-old William Dean inside the residence.

Police believe his death was suspicious and revealed that Dean may have been involved in an altercation at 2230 Dona Ana Road, prior to this death.

Currently, the cause of death is pending the completion of an autopsy.

Las Cruces police are now asking for those with any information of the altercation to call Central Dispatch at 575-526-0795.