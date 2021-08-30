Las Cruces police investigating shooting that left two injured

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department continues its investigation into a shooting that happened early Saturday morning that left two people injured.

The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, at the 1800 block of Payne Street.



Investigators said a 42-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face, neck and chest. The man was first taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center and was then transported to University Medical Center (UMC) of El Paso. Police said his injuries are serious, however not considered life-threatening.



About 30 minutes later, police received information about a gunshot victim who showed up at a home on the 800 block of Foster Road. Police said they found a 15-year-old boy who had at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was also transported to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.



Investigators with LCPD believe the man and teen were both injured during the same incident the 1800 block of Payne Street.



Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information that’s relevant to this case is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.