Las Cruces police investigating officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night.
A spokesperson with LCPD said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 100 block of Cinnabar Lane and upon arrival made contact with a man.
During the contact, an officer discharged at least one round and struck the man at least once. Officials said the man was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The case is being investigated by multiple agencies, including LCPD, NMSU PD, and DASO.
This is a developing story, stick with KTSM for any updates.
