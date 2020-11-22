Las Cruces police investigating officer-involved shooting

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) -- New Mexico Health officials reported a record nine deaths in Doña Ana County Saturday, including a man in his 20s. The nine deaths were part of 25 total deaths in New Mexico, bringing the number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 1,350 statewide.

Saturday's deaths include a man in his 20s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, a man and woman in their 70s, and a woman in her 90s.