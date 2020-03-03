Las Cruces Police investigate shooting that injured teenage boy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy.

It happened Monday night in the parking lot of the Benavidez Center, 1045 McClure Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene the teenage boy appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper-right back, a release said.

The boy was alert and able to speak to officers before he was transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso, where his injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

According to a release, this is still an ongoing investigation and police are still trying to determine the circumstances which led to the teenagers’ injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575)526-0795.