LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is investigating a shooting that injured two people, according to the LCPD Twitter handle.

According to LCPD, the shooting took place at 900 block of South San Pedro Street. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Both victims were taken to area hospitals. One person has been detained. Police say the investigation is ongoing. They have disclosed any motives or further information.

Watch KTSM 9 at 5 & 10 p.m. for updates.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store