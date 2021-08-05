Las Cruces police arrest man for alleged sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly sexually assaulting and attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend.

Police say David Chavez, 18, was arrested and taken to the Doña Ana County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping, battery, sexual assault and allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Las Cruces police say Chavez’s ex-girlfriend stayed at a friend’s house on Tuesday evening and asked for a ride home from the 18-year-old the next morning. He drove her home and forced his way into her home, according to a news release.

Police claim Chavez physically restrained her, assaulted her numerous times and tried to kill her twice. Shortly after, she used a self-defense tactic to temporarily immobilize Chavez and fled the house.

She ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1, according to police.

Las Cruces police found Chavez and arrested him.