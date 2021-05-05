Las Cruces police arrest armed man suffering from mental illness near Walmart

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) –The Las Cruces Police Department says a man armed with a handgun and extended magazine was arrested near Walmart on Wednesday morning.

The man was spotted with a long rifle near a daycare center on Divot Avenue, when police were dispatched. He was later approached by police around 9:30 a.m. parked near Walmart on Triviz Drive.

The 20-year-old had a .22-caliber rifle in his vehicle when police began speaking with him. Law enforcement says he was ordered to drop his handgun. He complied, according to a news release.

Police say they learned the man suffers from a mental and delusional disorder, so he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. His weapons were given to relatives and he was not charged with a crime because witnesses did not make a criminal complaint.

His name has been withheld because he faces no charges, police say.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Lupus Awareness Month

Movers for Moms initiative supporting local women's shelters ahead of Mother's Day with community donations

Less contractors but more work

Water Tip Wednesday | National Drinking Water Week

Meet the El Paso heroes behind the voices

El Paso COVID-19 data -- 5.5.21

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link