Las Cruces police arrest armed man suffering from mental illness near Walmart

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) –The Las Cruces Police Department says a man armed with a handgun and extended magazine was arrested near Walmart on Wednesday morning.

The man was spotted with a long rifle near a daycare center on Divot Avenue, when police were dispatched. He was later approached by police around 9:30 a.m. parked near Walmart on Triviz Drive.

The 20-year-old had a .22-caliber rifle in his vehicle when police began speaking with him. Law enforcement says he was ordered to drop his handgun. He complied, according to a news release.

Police say they learned the man suffers from a mental and delusional disorder, so he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. His weapons were given to relatives and he was not charged with a crime because witnesses did not make a criminal complaint.

His name has been withheld because he faces no charges, police say.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.