Las Cruces physical therapy clinic offering virtual ‘Telehealth’ visits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Private practice health services are striving to empower patients as the face of health care seemingly changes by the hour amid COVID-19.

Atrium Physical Therapy is offering a new way to see and help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atrium Physical Therapy group in Las Cruces is offering a virtual option that ensures both personal safety and continuity of treatment.

The virtual option is known as telehealth visits. These online visits give patients access to remote physical therapy from the safety of their own homes, a release said.

During the visit, patients can discuss treatments, progress, assess function, review rehab exercises, and modify home exercise programs, a release said.

According to Dennis L. Prickett, PT, owner of Atrium Physical Therapy, this option ensures those experiencing pain, injuries, or delayed orthopedic surgeries, or who haven’t yet completed their full course of care, can directly access a physical therapist.

“Physical therapy remains an essential service, and telehealth allows us to meet with patients virtually to track progress, review home exercises, and answer concerns and questions that our patients may have,” Prickett said. “We can use telehealth for screenings, for follow-up appointments, wellness check-ins, exercise progressions, and initial evaluations and treatments.”

To prepare for one’s telehealth visit, Prickett makes the following suggestions for patients:

Find Ample, Quiet Space: Don’t just connect from the comfort of your armchair. Even while you’re at home, privacy is still important for your PT visit. Plus, you’ll need space to move. Depending on the nature of your visit, your physical therapist may ask for you to demonstrate or repeat movements and exercises.

Dress for a Physical Therapy Visit: Wear comfortable clothes you can move in and which allow the physical therapist to see and evaluable your movements. Workout clothes will likely work best.

Be Prepared to Share: As movement and exercise is the essence of physical therapy, be prepared to answer questions about your access to space and equipment in the home. Also, let the PT know if you have access to workout and rehab tools like mats, exercise bands, foam rollers, and so on.

Open Your Mind: If telehealth is new to you, be welcoming to the experience. While it won’t feel the same as a one-on-one visit, know that much thought and study has gone into ensuring the experience is effective. After an evaluation, the PT will tell you if he/she feels an in-person session is needed.

“With all the unknowns surrounding COVID-19 and the various ways it’s likely to continue affecting our lives, telehealth is a way we can ensure all patients are empowered to take better control of their health care journeys,” Prickett said.

“Not only does it allow them to continue physical therapy treatments,” he added, “but it also allows them the flexibility to determine what appointment method best meets their personal conditions.”

Telehealth apps are typically free and require no additional appointment or access fees. Currently, many private health insurance plans cover telehealth services … at least during this pandemic.