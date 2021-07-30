Las Cruces organizations giving school supplies and COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces organizations say a weekend event will provide students with supplies and vaccines ahead of the upcoming school year.

The NM Appleseed Poverty Advocacy Lab and 15 organizations are working together to provide students with back packs, COVID-19 vaccines and shots for other illnesses during an event at the Las Cruces Convention Center on Saturday.

There will also be free lunch for children between the ages of one and 18, games, and other entertainment.

The event will last between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and registration for the vaccines can be scheduled at the New Mexico health website or call 1-855-600-3453.

