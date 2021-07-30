Las Cruces organizations giving school supplies and COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces organizations say a weekend event will provide students with supplies and vaccines ahead of the upcoming school year.

The NM Appleseed Poverty Advocacy Lab and 15 organizations are working together to provide students with back packs, COVID-19 vaccines and shots for other illnesses during an event at the Las Cruces Convention Center on Saturday.

There will also be free lunch for children between the ages of one and 18, games, and other entertainment.

The event will last between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and registration for the vaccines can be scheduled at the New Mexico health website or call 1-855-600-3453.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Jefferson students plant trees for Aug. 3 victims

Health officials identify three cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in El Paso, over 1 million vaccines administered

Local clothing company designed Amazon’s Blue Origin space jumpsuits

9News Movie Reviews: Jungle Cruise

El Chuco Inspirations: San Elizario printmaker resembles agricultural roots in his art

9 On 9: Dr. Harold K. Smith, new El Paso neurosurgeon

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link