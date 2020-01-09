You’re not seeing things, there really is a giant banana driving around Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – As hard as it is to believe, there is a giant banana cruising down the roads of Las Cruces.

It’s a Big Banana Car to be exact.

The car is set up near the Sonic on El Paseo Road and is offering rides in exchange for a donation, which will go to Care Las Cruces, an organization dedicated to helping people diagnosed with cancer.

The Big Banana Car is touring the country, donating to different charities in each city. It started in Santa Monica, Calif. and is currently in Las Cruces.

KTSM’s Celina Quintana is meeting with the Banana Crew and will have more on the car on Thursday’s shows.