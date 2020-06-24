‘You don’t have closure’: Nephew of Las Cruces man who died from COVID-19 says family couldn’t say goodbye

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sergio Vasquez, better known as ‘Tio Sergio,’ passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday at Del Sol Medical Center.

His nephew Gabriel Vasquez says he will never forget the way his uncle played the piano and made everyone smile.

Sergio Vasquez playing the piano

“Tio Sergio was always a happy guy he was a happy man a hard worker spent his whole life taking care of other people. Which is why it is so difficult that he passed by himself,” said Gabriel Vasquez the nephew of Sergio Vasquez.

Gabriel Vasquez said his uncle passed on Sunday, June 21, but he died alone.

“Since being diagnosed with COVID, since feeling the symptoms he spent two weeks in the hospital. And when he was diagnosed with COVID as a precautionary measure none of our family could physically see him,” said Gabriel Vasquez.

His uncle grew up in Juarez and gained his citizenship in the last years of his life. Gabriel added that his uncle always wanted to retire in El Paso.

Sergio Vasquez (left) with family.

“He was blessed to be able to live in this country and that was all taken away from him prematurely,” said Gabriel Vasquez.

Gabriel Vasquez is a Las Cruces City Councilor and says he hopes people don’t wait until they lose someone close to them to take the virus seriously and urges everyone to wear a mask.

There have now been 122 deaths from COVID-19 in El Paso. Gabriel Vasquez told KTSM he is unsure if his uncle has been added to the city’s numbers yet, but says he was in his early 70’s and had underlying health conditions.