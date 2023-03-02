LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- “Unfinished Business: Women’s Power of Persistence” exhibit will open this Friday, March 3 at the Doña Ana Arts council.

Flyer by Doña Ana Arts Council

Women’s History Month is finally here, and what better way to commemorate our female community than by attending the March exhibit featuring the outstanding work of 30 women artists residing not only in Doña Ana County, but also from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas.

The exhibit organized by local artist Mary diesel will be open Friday March 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about this and future exhibits, you can visit Doña Ana Arts council website here.