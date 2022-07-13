EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces woman has learned her sentence after being found guilty of murdering two people.

Cristal Cardenas, 34, was found guilty of first-degree murder of Mario Cabral and Vanessa Mora by a Las Cruces Jury. She was sentenced to 54 years in prison

On March 25th, 2018, Doña Ana County Deputies responded to 3275 Carriage Hills Road in response to 2 gunshot victims. Mario Cabral and Vanessa Mora were found in a pool of blood, deceased in their home.

Investigators say Cardenas and Cabral were in a custody battle and fighting over the home. Officials say Cabral told several people that he had heard that Cardenas had put a ‘hit’ out on him and his girlfriend Vanessa.

Cardenas tried to hire Edward Alonso to kill the couple, but when he refused, officers say Luis Flores, who was Cardenas boyfriend at the time, killed the couple. Alonso identified Cardenas, Flores, and Cabral in photos.



