LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police confirmed a woman died in a head-on crash in Las Cruces Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Lopez Road near North Valley before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a woman died at the scene and four others were injured in the crash.

NMSP say three people were hospitalized in Las Cruces and another was flown to El Paso for treatment.

Investigators have yet to identify the woman killed in the crash or said what led to the crash.