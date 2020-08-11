Woman is Doña Ana County’s 31st COVID-19 death

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials say one of the state’s five deaths Monday was a woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County. She is the county’s 31st death related to the virus.

In addition to the woman’s death, there were 19 new virus cases recorded, bringing the number of cases in the county to 2,466 since the pandemic began.

The state also reported two additional cases in Otero County, bringing the number of cases there to 203.

Statewide, there are 127 people hospitalized with the virus. That may include out of state residents and does not include New Mexico residents who may have tested positive in the state but are receiving hospital care out-of-state.